StockNews.com Lowers BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday.

BKU has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on BankUnited from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group cut BankUnited from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup dropped their target price on BankUnited from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of BankUnited in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on BankUnited from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BankUnited has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.50.

BankUnited Stock Performance

NYSE:BKU opened at $27.27 on Friday. BankUnited has a fifty-two week low of $15.83 and a fifty-two week high of $37.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.80 and its 200 day moving average is $26.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.42). BankUnited had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The company had revenue of $500.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BankUnited will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

BankUnited Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.38%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BankUnited

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BKU. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of BankUnited by 107.0% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in BankUnited by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in BankUnited by 83.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BankUnited by 106.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in BankUnited in the 4th quarter valued at about $147,000. 99.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

