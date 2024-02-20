StockNews.com Downgrades Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) to Hold

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Sunday.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Carter’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.67.

Shares of NYSE CRI opened at $81.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.30. Carter’s has a twelve month low of $60.65 and a twelve month high of $82.50.

In other Carter’s news, EVP Julie D’emilio sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $246,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,101,767.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,235 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 6,241 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Carter’s by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,787 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carter’s during the 1st quarter worth $601,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Carter’s by 33.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,317 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 6,834 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Carter’s by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,490 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the period.

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

