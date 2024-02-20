StockNews.com Downgrades Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on AMGN. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Amgen from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $264.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, October 20th. SVB Leerink downgraded Amgen from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $324.00 to $318.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $295.30.

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $283.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $297.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $277.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.62. Amgen has a 52 week low of $211.71 and a 52 week high of $329.72.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.05. Amgen had a return on equity of 154.27% and a net margin of 23.83%. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Amgen will post 19.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.06%.

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total value of $572,270.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,874 shares in the company, valued at $2,968,928.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Amgen in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in Amgen in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Amgen in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 520.0% in the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 124 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

