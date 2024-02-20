StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

SIRI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Sirius XM from $3.60 to $4.10 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Sirius XM from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an underweight rating and set a $4.50 price objective (down from $5.00) on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sirius XM currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.98.

Sirius XM Stock Performance

SIRI stock opened at $4.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.78. The stock has a market cap of $18.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.09. Sirius XM has a 1 year low of $3.32 and a 1 year high of $7.95.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 14.05% and a negative return on equity of 42.54%. On average, analysts forecast that Sirius XM will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sirius XM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $0.0266 dividend. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.38%.

Insider Activity at Sirius XM

In other news, Director James E. Meyer sold 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.92, for a total transaction of $3,936,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,091,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,370,042.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Sirius XM news, insider Joseph A. Inzerillo sold 107,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total transaction of $527,293.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 746,816 shares in the company, valued at $3,659,398.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James E. Meyer sold 800,000 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.92, for a total value of $3,936,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,091,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,370,042.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sirius XM

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Berkshire Hathaway Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 315.6% in the fourth quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 40,243,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,130,000 after acquiring an additional 30,559,834 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sirius XM by 482.9% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,641,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,178,000 after purchasing an additional 12,129,166 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Sirius XM by 169.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,303,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,572,000 after purchasing an additional 6,482,109 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Sirius XM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,127,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,762,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,295,000 after acquiring an additional 4,411,282 shares during the last quarter. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

