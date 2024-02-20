StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 0.51. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.14 and a 12-month high of $1.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pieris Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $159,000. CM Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 649,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 99,400 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL boosted its stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 305.7% in the 2nd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 20,609,863 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,411,000 after purchasing an additional 15,529,543 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 1,534.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,541 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 43,693 shares in the last quarter. 75.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pieris Pharmaceuticals

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in human blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

