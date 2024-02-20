StockNews.com Begins Coverage on CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP)

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised CSI Compressco from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.

Shares of CSI Compressco stock opened at $1.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $281.14 million, a PE ratio of -24.75 and a beta of 0.75. CSI Compressco has a 12 month low of $1.04 and a 12 month high of $2.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.50.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CSI Compressco by 105.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,829,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,162,000 after buying an additional 5,555,555 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of CSI Compressco during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,458,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of CSI Compressco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,150,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of CSI Compressco by 17,665.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 182,802 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 181,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CSI Compressco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $262,000. 23.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSI Compressco LP provides contract services for natural gas compression and treating in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Egypt, and internationally. The company offers natural gas compression services through low-, medium-, and high-horsepower compressor packages for oil and natural gas production, gathering, artificial lift, transmission, processing, and storage.

