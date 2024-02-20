StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Stock Down 2.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ CMCT opened at $3.31 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.91. The company has a market cap of $75.43 million, a PE ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 0.48. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a twelve month low of $3.19 and a twelve month high of $5.80.
Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. Creative Media & Community Trust Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently -11.30%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Creative Media & Community Trust Co.
Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Company Profile
Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation (formerly known as CIM Commercial Trust Corporation) (the "Company"), is a Maryland corporation and real estate investment trust ("REIT"). The Company primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates both premier multifamily properties situated in vibrant communities throughout the United States and Class A and creative office real assets in markets with similar business and employment characteristics to its multifamily investments.
