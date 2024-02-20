StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ CMCT opened at $3.31 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.91. The company has a market cap of $75.43 million, a PE ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 0.48. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a twelve month low of $3.19 and a twelve month high of $5.80.

Get Creative Media & Community Trust Co. alerts:

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. Creative Media & Community Trust Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently -11.30%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Creative Media & Community Trust Co.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 1.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 4.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 2,533 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 6.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 2,848 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation (formerly known as CIM Commercial Trust Corporation) (the "Company"), is a Maryland corporation and real estate investment trust ("REIT"). The Company primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates both premier multifamily properties situated in vibrant communities throughout the United States and Class A and creative office real assets in markets with similar business and employment characteristics to its multifamily investments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Creative Media & Community Trust Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.