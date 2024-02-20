StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Bridgeline Digital Trading Up 7.1 %

NASDAQ BLIN opened at $0.90 on Friday. Bridgeline Digital has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $9.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.83.

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 27th. The software maker reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.71). Bridgeline Digital had a negative return on equity of 64.91% and a negative net margin of 64.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Bridgeline Digital will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bridgeline Digital stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Bridgeline Digital, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BLIN Free Report ) by 28.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 326,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 72,341 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 3.23% of Bridgeline Digital worth $623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 27.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a marketing technology company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers HawkSearch, a site search, recommendation, and personalization application for marketers, merchandisers, and developers; Celebros Search, a commerce-oriented site search product that provides natural language processing with artificial intelligence; and Woorank, a Search Engine Optimization (SEO) audit tool that generates an instant performance audit of the site's technical, on-page, and off-page SEO.

