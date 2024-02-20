Stock Analysts’ Downgrades for February 20th (AIG, ALKS, BASE, BH, BIIB, BWA, CACC, CASS, CAT, CENX)

Stock Analysts’ downgrades for Tuesday, February 20th:
American International Group (NYSE:AIG) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $77.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $75.00.
Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a sell rating. The firm currently has $25.00 price target on the stock.
Biglari (NYSE:BH) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $35.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $43.00.
Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) was downgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an outperform rating to an in-line rating. They currently have $338.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $321.00.
Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) was downgraded by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from a buy rating to a neutral rating.
Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. The firm currently has $100.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $138.00.
Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
DaVita (NYSE:DVA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) was downgraded by analysts at JMP Securities from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.
W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) was downgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $1,000.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $925.00.
Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Holley (NYSE:HLLY) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $5.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $6.50.
Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) was downgraded by analysts at Wedbush from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $7.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $11.00.
Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) was downgraded by analysts at Wedbush from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $15.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $19.00.
Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a buy rating to a hold rating. Stifel Nicolaus currently has $15.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $19.00.
Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) was downgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an outperform rating to an in-line rating. Evercore ISI currently has $89.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $81.00.
Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) was downgraded by analysts at Argus from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) was downgraded by analysts at Redburn Atlantic from a neutral rating to a sell rating. They currently have $470.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $620.00.
Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $85.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $68.00.
Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) was downgraded by analysts at HC Wainwright from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $5.00 price target on the stock.
RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) was downgraded by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from an overweight rating to a neutral rating.
Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Sempra (NYSE:SRE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $62.00 price target on the stock.
TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) was downgraded by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from a buy rating to a hold rating. Truist Financial Co. currently has $35.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $45.00.
Timken (NYSE:TKR) was downgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an outperform rating to an in-line rating. Evercore ISI currently has $84.00 target price on the stock.
TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) was downgraded by analysts at Northcoast Research from a buy rating to a neutral rating.
UDR (NYSE:UDR) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. Barclays PLC currently has $37.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $46.00.
U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
