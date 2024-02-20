Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRRP) Plans $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRRP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 19th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Monday, March 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th.
Star Equity Trading Up 1.0 %
Star Equity stock opened at $9.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.48. Star Equity has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $47.89.
Star Equity Company Profile
