Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRRP) Plans $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRRP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 19th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Monday, March 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th.

Star Equity Trading Up 1.0 %

Star Equity stock opened at $9.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.48. Star Equity has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $47.89.

Star Equity Company Profile

Star Equity Holdings, Inc provides healthcare solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostic Services, Diagnostic Imaging, Construction, and Investments. It offers imaging services primarily to cardiologists, internal medicine physicians, and family practice doctors; and imaging systems, including nuclear cardiac and general purpose nuclear imaging systems to physician offices and hospitals.

