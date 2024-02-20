St. Joe (JOE) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

St. Joe (NYSE:JOE – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 21st.

NYSE JOE traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.99. 180,466 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,813. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.48. St. Joe has a 12-month low of $38.70 and a 12-month high of $65.99.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JOE. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in St. Joe during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of St. Joe in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of St. Joe by 93.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. First Manhattan CO. LLC. purchased a new position in shares of St. Joe in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of St. Joe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes for homebuilders or retail consumers.

