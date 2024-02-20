Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Sets New 52-Week High at $53.60

Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $53.60 and last traded at $53.23, with a volume of 45890 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SFM. UBS Group boosted their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from an “underperform” rating to an “inline” rating and increased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.88.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SFM

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Sprouts Farmers Market

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.90 and its 200 day moving average is $44.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

In related news, insider Joseph L. Hurley sold 4,182 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $176,313.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,021,494.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Douglas Gregory Rauch sold 4,681 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total value of $200,112.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,822.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph L. Hurley sold 4,182 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $176,313.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,229 shares in the company, valued at $1,021,494.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,744 shares of company stock valued at $5,449,632 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprouts Farmers Market

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 7,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

(Get Free Report)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. It provides perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.