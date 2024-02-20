Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Shares Sold by Motley Fool Asset Management LLC

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,403 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,682 shares during the quarter. Splunk accounts for 1.1% of Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of Splunk worth $13,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capula Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 3rd quarter worth $2,486,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 81.4% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,284 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 4,166 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 3.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,280,992 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $241,575,000 after purchasing an additional 73,534 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 9.4% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 182,360 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $26,670,000 after purchasing an additional 15,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk in the third quarter valued at $4,534,000. 87.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPLK has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Splunk in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a report on Monday, November 27th. Twenty-four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.00.

SPLK traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $155.34. 820,539 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,594,047. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $152.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. Splunk Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.19 and a fifty-two week high of $155.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.17 billion, a PE ratio of 370.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.02.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.47. Splunk had a net margin of 2.66% and a negative return on equity of 689.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Splunk Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 5,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total value of $763,988.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 89,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,593,274.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

