Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR) Trading 3.6% Higher

Sphere Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SPHR – Get Free Report) shares traded up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $41.45 and last traded at $41.37. 332,183 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 760,856 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.94.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Sphere Entertainment from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Sphere Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Sphere Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Sphere Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Sphere Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sphere Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.60.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.89 and a 200-day moving average of $35.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported ($4.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($4.42). The company had revenue of $314.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.28 million. Sphere Entertainment had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 40.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Sphere Entertainment Co. will post -3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sphere Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Sphere Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sphere Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Sphere Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sphere Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Sphere Entertainment Co engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.

