SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT) Shares Acquired by Dark Forest Capital Management LP

Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT – Free Report) by 149.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 46,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,186 shares during the quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in SPDR S&P Retail ETF were worth $2,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 9.9% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 22,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the second quarter valued at about $66,938,000. Maven Securities LTD increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 98.3% in the second quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 68,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,380,000 after buying an additional 34,061 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,148,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,884,000 after buying an additional 61,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 29.7% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,558,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $418,072,000 after buying an additional 1,500,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Retail ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Retail ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

SPDR S&P Retail ETF stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,157,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,954,488. The stock has a market cap of $489.17 million, a P/E ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.31. SPDR S&P Retail ETF has a 12 month low of $56.20 and a 12 month high of $74.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.24.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Retail ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Retail ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.