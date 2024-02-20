SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Stake Reduced by Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI reduced its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 209 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust comprises about 0.9% of Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI owned approximately 0.12% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $22,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 242.1% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 65 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 462.5% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 90 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

MDY traded down $3.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $513.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 397,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 998,361. The stock has a market cap of $20.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $503.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $477.30. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $424.22 and a twelve month high of $522.06.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

