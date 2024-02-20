Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Sunday.

Separately, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Southern First Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Southern First Bancshares Trading Down 2.7 %

NASDAQ SFST opened at $33.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.95. The company has a market capitalization of $274.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 0.83. Southern First Bancshares has a 12 month low of $20.75 and a 12 month high of $41.29.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $51.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.46 million. Southern First Bancshares had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 4.45%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Southern First Bancshares will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Southern First Bancshares

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 130.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 905 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 114,150.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,285 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 154.7% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 107.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,923 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 80.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,862 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

About Southern First Bancshares

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans to the general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. The company accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit.

