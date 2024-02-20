Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on SONY. Macquarie lowered shares of Sony Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sony Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy.

NYSE:SONY opened at $88.84 on Friday. Sony Group has a 12 month low of $79.62 and a 12 month high of $100.94. The firm has a market cap of $109.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $94.88 and its 200-day moving average is $88.36.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SONY. XY Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Sony Group during the third quarter worth $876,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Sony Group by 18.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after buying an additional 2,989 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Sony Group by 7.5% during the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 121,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,041,000 after buying an additional 8,515 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sony Group during the second quarter worth $336,000. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sony Group during the third quarter worth $490,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.02% of the company’s stock.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

