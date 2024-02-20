Smith Douglas Homes Corp.’s (NYSE:SDHC) Quiet Period Will Expire on February 20th

Smith Douglas Homes’ (NYSE:SDHC – Get Free Report) quiet period will end on Tuesday, February 20th. Smith Douglas Homes had issued 7,692,308 shares in its public offering on January 11th. The total size of the offering was $161,538,468 based on an initial share price of $21.00. During Smith Douglas Homes’ quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SDHC shares. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Smith Douglas Homes in a report on Monday, February 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Smith Douglas Homes in a report on Monday, February 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Smith Douglas Homes in a report on Monday, February 5th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Smith Douglas Homes in a report on Monday, February 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Smith Douglas Homes in a research note on Monday, February 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.50 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.70.

Shares of Smith Douglas Homes stock opened at $28.05 on Tuesday. Smith Douglas Homes has a 1 year low of $23.26 and a 1 year high of $28.43.

In related news, insider Brett Allen Steele purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $105,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Smith Douglas Homes Corp. engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family homes in the southeastern United States. The company operates in metropolitan Atlanta, Birmingham, Charlotte, Huntsville, Nashville, Raleigh-Durham, and Houston. It also provides closing, escrow, and title insurance services.

