SM Energy (SM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.49 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SM Energy Stock Performance

Shares of SM opened at $39.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. SM Energy has a one year low of $24.66 and a one year high of $43.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 4.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.54 and a 200 day moving average of $38.71.

SM Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. This is a positive change from SM Energy’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.15. SM Energy’s payout ratio is presently 10.53%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SM Energy

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SM. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of SM Energy by 289.7% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,647,133 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,383,000 after buying an additional 1,224,422 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in SM Energy by 88.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,229,142 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $86,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,602 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in SM Energy by 405.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,183,200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,086,000 after acquiring an additional 948,900 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in SM Energy by 181.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,391,860 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $48,478,000 after acquiring an additional 897,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in SM Energy by 35.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,249,967 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $126,586,000 after acquiring an additional 849,019 shares during the last quarter. 91.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SM shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on SM Energy from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded SM Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Mizuho lowered their price objective on SM Energy from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on SM Energy from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on SM Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.82.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It also has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

Featured Articles

