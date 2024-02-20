SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) Reaches New 12-Month High at $60.95

Shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $60.95 and last traded at $60.85, with a volume of 525959 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.07.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen upgraded shares of SkyWest from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SkyWest from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of SkyWest from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.46 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.15 and its 200 day moving average is $46.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.31. SkyWest had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 1.59%. The business had revenue of $751.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $758.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.93) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that SkyWest, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SKYW. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in SkyWest during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in SkyWest during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in SkyWest during the 1st quarter valued at about $342,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in SkyWest in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA acquired a new stake in SkyWest in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. 79.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

