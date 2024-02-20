SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) Shares Bought by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Free Report) by 53,673.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,447 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of SkyWest worth $1,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of SkyWest by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,432,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $186,955,000 after buying an additional 71,555 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SkyWest by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,929,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $96,413,000 after buying an additional 251,492 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of SkyWest by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,375,623 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $97,386,000 after buying an additional 64,082 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of SkyWest by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,442,697 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,472,000 after buying an additional 306,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of SkyWest by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,384,161 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,363,000 after buying an additional 138,948 shares in the last quarter. 79.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SkyWest alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on SkyWest from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised SkyWest from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen raised SkyWest from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SkyWest currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

SkyWest Price Performance

SkyWest stock traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.18. 43,578 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 371,293. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.90 and a beta of 1.92. SkyWest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.84 and a 12-month high of $60.70.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.31. SkyWest had a return on equity of 1.59% and a net margin of 1.17%. The business had revenue of $751.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $758.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.93) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that SkyWest, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SkyWest

(Free Report)

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SkyWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.