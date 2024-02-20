Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp cut their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.92.

SIX stock opened at $25.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.66 and a beta of 2.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.57. Six Flags Entertainment has a 1 year low of $18.29 and a 1 year high of $31.29.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIX. Penn Capital Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 60,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,645,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 15,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 48,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. 99.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

