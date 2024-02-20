SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

SigmaTron International Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of SGMA opened at $3.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 0.93. SigmaTron International has a 1 year low of $2.07 and a 1 year high of $7.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Institutional Trading of SigmaTron International

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SGMA. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC bought a new stake in shares of SigmaTron International during the fourth quarter worth $292,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SigmaTron International during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of SigmaTron International during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SigmaTron International during the second quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SigmaTron International by 10.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 168,490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 15,917 shares during the period. 13.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SigmaTron International

SigmaTron International, Inc operates as an independent provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS). Its EMS services include printed circuit board assemblies, electro-mechanical subassemblies, and completely assembled (box-build) electronic products. The company also offers automatic and manual assembly and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement services; manufacturing and test engineering support services; design services; warehousing and distribution services; compliance reporting, and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.

