Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML) Trading Down 7%

Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.28 and last traded at $13.81. 244,508 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 1,441,999 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Sigma Lithium from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Sigma Lithium in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th.

Sigma Lithium Trading Down 8.3 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sigma Lithium

The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.70 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nucleo Capital LTDA. grew its holdings in shares of Sigma Lithium by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nucleo Capital LTDA. now owns 2,796,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,710,000 after acquiring an additional 266,298 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sigma Lithium by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,258,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,202,000 after acquiring an additional 466,688 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sigma Lithium by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 887,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,791,000 after acquiring an additional 104,630 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Sigma Lithium by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 718,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,655,000 after acquiring an additional 134,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Sigma Lithium by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 647,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,543,000 after acquiring an additional 4,003 shares during the last quarter. 19.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sigma Lithium Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sigma Lithium Corporation engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits in Brazil. It holds a 100% interest in the Grota do Cirilo, Genipapo, Santa Clara, and São José properties comprising 29 mineral rights covering an area of approximately 185 square kilometers located in the Araçuaí and Itinga regions of the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil.

