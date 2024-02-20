Shutterstock (SSTK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 21st. Analysts expect Shutterstock to post earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shutterstock Trading Down 5.4 %

SSTK stock opened at $45.20 on Tuesday. Shutterstock has a twelve month low of $33.80 and a twelve month high of $78.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.25.

Shutterstock Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. This is an increase from Shutterstock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Shutterstock from $76.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Shutterstock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Shutterstock from $83.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Shutterstock

In other Shutterstock news, insider John Caine sold 5,440 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total value of $256,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,439 shares in the company, valued at $256,720.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 38,807 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.40, for a total value of $1,955,872.80. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 11,043,137 shares of the company's stock, valued at $556,574,104.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,543 shares of company stock worth $2,477,717 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 32.30% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shutterstock

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SSTK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shutterstock by 14.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,600,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $334,008,000 after buying an additional 574,188 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Shutterstock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,436,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,617,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,447,000 after acquiring an additional 253,606 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 101.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 406,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,805,000 after acquiring an additional 204,617 shares during the period. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shutterstock in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,665,000. 81.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Shutterstock

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides quality content, and creative workflow solutions in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

Featured Stories

