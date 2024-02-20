Shenandoah Telecommunications (SHEN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its 12/31/2023 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Stock Performance

Shenandoah Telecommunications stock opened at $19.66 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.56 and a 200-day moving average of $21.62. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 1 year low of $17.01 and a 1 year high of $25.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $988.11 million, a P/E ratio of 280.86 and a beta of 0.55.

Get Shenandoah Telecommunications alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. B. Riley upped their target price on Shenandoah Telecommunications from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th.

Institutional Trading of Shenandoah Telecommunications

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHEN. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 18,836 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 57,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,088,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 64,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,421,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. 62.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

(Get Free Report)

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. Its Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky through hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand; and fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.