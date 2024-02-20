Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Price Target Raised to $108.00 at Oppenheimer

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Oppenheimer from $80.00 to $108.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

SHAK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James upgraded Shake Shack from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Shake Shack from $67.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Shake Shack in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They set a hold rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on Shake Shack from $72.00 to $59.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Shake Shack from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shake Shack presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $80.11.

Shares of NYSE SHAK opened at $98.29 on Friday. Shake Shack has a one year low of $52.01 and a one year high of $99.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 213.67 and a beta of 1.75.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Shake Shack had a return on equity of 3.67% and a net margin of 1.82%. The firm had revenue of $286.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Shake Shack will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Flug sold 771 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $57,878.97. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $430,901.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,075 shares of company stock worth $80,852. 10.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Shake Shack by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Shake Shack by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 113,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in Shake Shack by 67.9% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 77,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,768,000 after buying an additional 31,479 shares during the period. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Shake Shack in the 4th quarter worth approximately $508,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Shake Shack by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

