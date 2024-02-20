ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Stake Decreased by Twenty Acre Capital LP

Twenty Acre Capital LP reduced its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 13.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,590 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,910 shares during the period. ServiceNow comprises approximately 7.6% of Twenty Acre Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Twenty Acre Capital LP’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $7,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 954 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in ServiceNow by 17.9% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 875 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in ServiceNow by 728.0% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,921 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in ServiceNow by 9.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,671 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,499,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $750.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. TheStreet raised ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $840.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $780.00 to $870.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $765.00 to $870.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $750.93.

Shares of NYSE NOW traded down $16.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $748.08. The stock had a trading volume of 959,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,210,161. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $405.37 and a 1 year high of $815.32. The company has a market capitalization of $153.36 billion, a PE ratio of 88.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $736.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $643.56.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.34. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 19.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $767.12, for a total transaction of $905,201.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,831.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,180 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $767.12, for a total value of $905,201.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,392 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,831.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 3,150 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.84, for a total value of $2,116,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 38,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,137,263.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,162 shares of company stock valued at $7,123,851 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

