Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Price Target Raised to $76.00 at Oppenheimer

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) had its price target upped by Oppenheimer from $71.00 to $76.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Service Co. International from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $75.00.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SCI

Service Co. International Trading Up 0.7 %

SCI opened at $71.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.27 and a 200-day moving average of $62.72. Service Co. International has a 52 week low of $52.89 and a 52 week high of $72.82.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 13.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Service Co. International declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, November 8th that allows the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Service Co. International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is a boost from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is currently 32.95%.

Insider Transactions at Service Co. International

In other news, SVP John H. Faulk sold 1,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.51, for a total value of $88,591.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,798 shares in the company, valued at $3,312,064.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP John H. Faulk sold 1,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.51, for a total value of $88,591.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,798 shares in the company, valued at $3,312,064.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tony Coelho sold 700 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.42, for a total value of $42,994.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 69,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,289,388.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,960 shares of company stock worth $2,873,833 over the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Service Co. International

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SCI. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 10.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Service Co. International by 15.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Service Co. International by 2.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Service Co. International by 38.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 8,901 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in Service Co. International by 30.1% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Service Co. International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.