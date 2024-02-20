Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Shares Sold by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its position in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 25,600 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.10% of Seagen worth $39,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SGEN. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Seagen by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 8,822 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Seagen by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 4,790 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in shares of Seagen by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Seagen by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,283 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,515,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Seagen by 593.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 469,249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $99,552,000 after purchasing an additional 401,605 shares during the last quarter. 84.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Seagen Price Performance
SGEN stock remained flat at $228.74 during midday trading on Tuesday. 86 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,478,439. Seagen Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.77 and a 52 week high of $228.96. The company has a market cap of $42.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.04 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $228.74 and a 200-day moving average of $216.20.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Seagen
About Seagen
Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Seagen
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Walmart’s uptrend is intact; buy it when it dips
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- 3 E-VTOL stocks: Which ones can fly higher in 2024?
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Booking stock is the discounted growth story in travel stocks
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.