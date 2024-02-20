Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Shares Sold by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its position in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 25,600 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.10% of Seagen worth $39,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SGEN. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Seagen by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 8,822 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Seagen by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 4,790 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in shares of Seagen by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Seagen by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,283 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,515,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Seagen by 593.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 469,249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $99,552,000 after purchasing an additional 401,605 shares during the last quarter. 84.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SGEN stock remained flat at $228.74 during midday trading on Tuesday. 86 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,478,439. Seagen Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.77 and a 52 week high of $228.96. The company has a market cap of $42.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.04 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $228.74 and a 200-day moving average of $216.20.

A number of analysts have commented on SGEN shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Seagen from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Seagen in a report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.45.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

