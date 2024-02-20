Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $2.25

Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 13th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of 2.25 per share on Monday, March 4th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd.

Seaboard Stock Down 0.8 %

SEB stock opened at $3,459.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Seaboard has a 12 month low of $3,402.38 and a 12 month high of $4,080.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 0.44.

Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $64.67 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter. Seaboard had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 4.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SEB shares. TheStreet downgraded Seaboard from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Seaboard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEB. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Seaboard by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,551,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Seaboard by 6.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,088,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Seaboard by 2,402.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after buying an additional 11,317 shares during the period. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. raised its position in Seaboard by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. now owns 9,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,582,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Seaboard by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,777,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. 19.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seaboard Company Profile

Seaboard Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agricultural and ocean transportation company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Sugar and Alcohol, Power, and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells pork products to further processors, food service operators, grocery stores, and distributors; hogs; and biodiesel.

Featured Stories

