Scotiabank Upgrades EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) to Sector Outperform

Scotiabank upgraded shares of EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a research note released on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Scotiabank currently has $350.00 price objective on the information technology services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $265.00.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on EPAM. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $295.00 target price on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on EPAM Systems from $250.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Mizuho started coverage on EPAM Systems in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a buy rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on EPAM Systems from $339.00 to $369.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, HSBC upgraded EPAM Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EPAM Systems presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $319.54.

Shares of NYSE EPAM opened at $311.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.46. EPAM Systems has a 12-month low of $197.99 and a 12-month high of $341.81. The company has a current ratio of 4.79, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $293.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $263.93.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 8.89%. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that EPAM Systems will post 8.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 8,176 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.67, for a total transaction of $2,106,709.92. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,799 shares in the company, valued at $1,751,898.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 900 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,073,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 8,176 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.67, for a total value of $2,106,709.92. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,751,898.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,676 shares of company stock worth $2,538,710. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,698,930 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,289,207,000 after buying an additional 51,228 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,825,592 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,029,522,000 after purchasing an additional 34,575 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,358,373 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $979,544,000 after purchasing an additional 385,196 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,471,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $733,197,000 after purchasing an additional 206,636 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,764,856 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $523,474,000 after purchasing an additional 38,642 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and infrastructure management for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

