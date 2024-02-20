Scotiabank Boosts EQB (TSE:EQB) Price Target to C$111.00

EQB (TSE:EQB – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$99.00 to C$111.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.64% from the stock’s previous close.
EQB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of EQB in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of EQB from C$92.00 to C$97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of EQB from C$90.00 to C$98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of EQB from C$102.00 to C$101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of EQB from C$97.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$102.50.
EQB Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, institutional deposit notes and covered bonds, as well as specialized financing solutions.
