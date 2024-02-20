Scotiabank Boosts Air Canada (TSE:AC) Price Target to C$30.00

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 67.32% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$30.00 price target on shares of Air Canada in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$32.00 target price on shares of Air Canada in a research report on Tuesday. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. ATB Capital decreased their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$29.96.

Air Canada Stock Down 0.4 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Air Canada

AC traded down C$0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$17.93. The company had a trading volume of 2,169,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,221,320. Air Canada has a 52 week low of C$16.04 and a 52 week high of C$26.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,613.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.98, a PEG ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 2.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$18.51 and its 200 day moving average price is C$19.17.

In other Air Canada news, Senior Officer Jon Turner purchased 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$17.79 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,027.50. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About Air Canada

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. The company provides scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand names in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

