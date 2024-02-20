Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Shares Sold by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) by 11.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,578,776 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 214,176 shares during the quarter. Science Applications International comprises about 1.0% of Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 2.98% of Science Applications International worth $166,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Science Applications International by 100.0% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 218 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Science Applications International by 1,104.8% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 253 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Science Applications International by 84.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 390 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Science Applications International during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Science Applications International during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Science Applications International

In other news, Director Donna S. Morea sold 1,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.11, for a total transaction of $151,257.99. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,982,751.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Donna S. Morea sold 1,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.11, for a total value of $151,257.99. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,982,751.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert S. Genter sold 7,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $878,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,204 shares in the company, valued at $6,025,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,233 shares of company stock valued at $1,539,058. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Science Applications International Stock Down 0.0 %

Science Applications International stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $135.28. The stock had a trading volume of 61,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,802. The stock has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Science Applications International Co. has a 52-week low of $95.43 and a 52-week high of $136.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $127.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.99.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 26.14%. The company’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Science Applications International Co. will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

Science Applications International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Science Applications International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Science Applications International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $116.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Science Applications International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.33.

Science Applications International Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions; and data management platform solutions.

