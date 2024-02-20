Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Price Target Raised to $138.00 at Evercore ISI

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Evercore ISI from $108.00 to $138.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “in-line” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 2.32% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $224.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $109.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $183.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $155.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sarepta Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.55.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics Trading Up 0.2 %

Institutional Trading of Sarepta Therapeutics

Shares of NASDAQ:SRPT traded up $0.26 on Tuesday, reaching $134.87. 408,993 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,242,032. The company has a current ratio of 5.44, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.22 and a beta of 0.93. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $55.25 and a 52 week high of $159.89.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,816,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $850,139,000 after buying an additional 243,180 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,503,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $630,257,000 after acquiring an additional 220,771 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 160.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,741,485 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $457,221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,917,797 shares during the period. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,344,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $418,935,000 after purchasing an additional 319,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 1.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,909,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $473,946,000 after purchasing an additional 54,698 shares in the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; and AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.