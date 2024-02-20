Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. Sapiens International had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 16.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS.

Sapiens International Stock Performance

SPNS stock opened at $28.92 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Sapiens International has a twelve month low of $18.86 and a twelve month high of $30.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPNS. FMR LLC increased its position in Sapiens International by 312.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in Sapiens International during the second quarter valued at $99,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Sapiens International by 402.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 5,213 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Sapiens International by 546.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 7,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Sapiens International by 21.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,046 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.33.

Sapiens International Company Profile

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance industry in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides various solutions for property and casualty commercial and personal lines, life and pensions, and reinsurance fields.

