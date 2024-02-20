Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,567,532 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 60,280 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.37% of Salesforce worth $723,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 5,716 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Salesforce from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley raised Salesforce from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Salesforce from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Raymond James increased their price target on Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised Salesforce from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.97.

NYSE:CRM traded down $3.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $286.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,536,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,894,055. The company has a market capitalization of $276.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.28. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $159.65 and a 1-year high of $295.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $272.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $235.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.02, for a total value of $3,360,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,801,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,315,757,207.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.02, for a total value of $3,360,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,801,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,315,757,207.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.93, for a total value of $2,889,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 60,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,455,994.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,398,178 shares of company stock worth $372,666,925 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

