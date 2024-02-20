Safe Price Hits $3.48 (SAFE)

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 19th. Over the last week, Safe has traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. Safe has a market capitalization of $72.58 million and $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Safe coin can currently be purchased for $3.48 or 0.00006731 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Safe alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.55 or 0.00118929 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00035084 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.73 or 0.00020741 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001925 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 20.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0847 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 42.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Safe Profile

Safe (CRYPTO:SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Safe is www.anwang.com. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 3.48112286 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Buying and Selling Safe

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Safe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Safe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.