Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $2.77

Shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.77 and last traded at $2.79, with a volume of 3809969 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sabre from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $3.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

Sabre Price Performance

Insider Transactions at Sabre

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.88.

In related news, insider Sean E. Menke sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,617,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,469,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 100,714 shares of company stock worth $424,684 over the last ninety days. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sabre

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SABR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Sabre by 63.4% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,182 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 3,563 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Sabre during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sabre in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sabre by 69.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,344 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 5,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Sabre by 147.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,171 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,277 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Sabre Company Profile



Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

See Also

