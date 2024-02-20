Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE) Price Target Raised to GBX 200 at Berenberg Bank

Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Berenberg Bank from GBX 170 ($2.14) to GBX 200 ($2.52) in a research note released on Monday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Sabre Insurance Group Trading Up 0.1 %
LON SBRE opened at GBX 161.80 ($2.04) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of £404.50 million, a PE ratio of 5,413.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.19. Sabre Insurance Group has a 1-year low of GBX 93.20 ($1.17) and a 1-year high of GBX 168 ($2.12). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 151.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 150.97.
About Sabre Insurance Group
