Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE) Price Target Raised to GBX 200 at Berenberg Bank

Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Berenberg Bank from GBX 170 ($2.14) to GBX 200 ($2.52) in a research note released on Monday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Sabre Insurance Group Trading Up 0.1 %

LON SBRE opened at GBX 161.80 ($2.04) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of £404.50 million, a PE ratio of 5,413.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.19. Sabre Insurance Group has a 1-year low of GBX 93.20 ($1.17) and a 1-year high of GBX 168 ($2.12). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 151.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 150.97.

About Sabre Insurance Group

Featured Articles

Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the writing of general insurance for motor vehicles and motorcycles in the United Kingdom. It offers its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its own direct brands, including Go Girl, Insure 2 Drive, and Drive Smart.

