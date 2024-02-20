Sabre Gold Mines (TSE:SGLD) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.09

Sabre Gold Mines Corp. (TSE:SGLD – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 5053 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

Sabre Gold Mines Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.49, a current ratio of 14.00 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.17 million, a PE ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.05.

About Sabre Gold Mines

(Get Free Report)

Sabre Gold Mines Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its 100% owned flagship property is the Copperstone gold project, which covers approximately 12,258 acres of surface area and mineral rights located in La Paz County, Arizona. The company was formerly known as Arizona Gold Corp.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.