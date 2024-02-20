Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $117.88

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $117.88 and last traded at $117.30, with a volume of 174435 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $116.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.71.

Get Ryman Hospitality Properties alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on RHP

Ryman Hospitality Properties Stock Up 0.9 %

Ryman Hospitality Properties Increases Dividend

The company has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $111.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.91.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $1.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Ryman Hospitality Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s payout ratio is 114.58%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Patrick S. Chaffin sold 1,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total value of $151,289.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 33,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,706,261.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ryman Hospitality Properties

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RHP. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 124,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,377,000 after buying an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 47,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,972,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,198,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 88.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 33,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 15,681 shares during the period. 91.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.