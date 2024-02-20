Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $116.00.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on R shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Ryder System from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Ryder System from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on Ryder System from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th.

Get Ryder System alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on R

Ryder System Stock Performance

Shares of Ryder System stock opened at $107.31 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 1.41. Ryder System has a 12 month low of $76.15 and a 12 month high of $119.47.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The transportation company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 3.45%. Ryder System’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ryder System will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryder System Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.53%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Robert D. Fatovic sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total value of $1,065,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,314 shares in the company, valued at $5,571,964.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ryder System

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of R. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Ryder System by 13.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 193,131 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,322,000 after purchasing an additional 23,111 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Ryder System in the first quarter worth $290,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Ryder System by 33.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,694 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 8,674 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Ryder System by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Ryder System by 12.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 32,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after buying an additional 3,652 shares during the period. 83.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ryder System Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.