Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) Price Target to $480.00

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $484.00 to $480.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Bio-Rad Laboratories from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group began coverage on Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They set a buy rating and a $395.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Bio-Rad Laboratories currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $493.75.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on BIO

Bio-Rad Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of BIO stock opened at $340.52 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $319.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $334.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 5.83 and a quick ratio of 4.34. The firm has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.85 and a beta of 0.89. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a one year low of $261.59 and a one year high of $509.62.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $681.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.00 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 23.86%. Bio-Rad Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.31 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories will post 12.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.10, for a total value of $195,874.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,118,004.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.10, for a total value of $195,874.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,118,004.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dara Wright sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.16, for a total value of $358,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,440.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bio-Rad Laboratories

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIO. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 14.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,286 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 23.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,872 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 2,891 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 5.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 501 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 11.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 65,094 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,663,000 after buying an additional 6,936 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.98% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.