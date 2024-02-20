Royal Bank of Canada Increases Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Price Target to $1.05

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $0.63 to $1.05 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Oatly Group from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.56.

Shares of Oatly Group stock opened at $1.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Oatly Group has a 12-month low of $0.44 and a 12-month high of $2.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $726.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 2.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.02.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Oatly Group by 21.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,963,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,986,805 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Oatly Group by 72.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 6,024,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,521,847 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Oatly Group by 22.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,737,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,852,000 after buying an additional 1,068,922 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its position in Oatly Group by 56.0% during the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 3,502,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,139,000 after buying an additional 1,257,812 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Oatly Group by 1,099.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,419,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,130,000 after buying an additional 3,134,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.36% of the company’s stock.

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; cooking products, including cooking cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, whipping cream, vanilla custard and spreads in a variety of flavors; and ready-to-go drinks.

