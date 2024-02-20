Rodgers Brothers Inc. Takes $3.78 Million Position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 188,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,780,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in Kenvue in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tamarack Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Kenvue in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Kenvue in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Kenvue in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.33% of the company’s stock.

Kenvue Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KVUE traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.86. 5,210,636 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,967,498. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.14. Kenvue Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.82 and a 1 year high of $27.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.83.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. Kenvue had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 9.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Kenvue from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Kenvue in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kenvue has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.92.

Kenvue Company Profile

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

