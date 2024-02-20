Rodgers Brothers Inc. Sells 292 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company comprises approximately 6.2% of Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $36,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 595,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,804,000 after acquiring an additional 102,734 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 49,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,697,000 after acquiring an additional 6,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 200.3% in the 3rd quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 40,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,688,000 after acquiring an additional 26,930 shares in the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 14,388 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $630.28, for a total transaction of $9,068,468.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,754,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,873,217,098.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 195,055 shares of company stock valued at $125,254,657 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LLY shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $710.00 to $865.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $535.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $655.50.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

NYSE LLY traded down $25.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $756.42. The company had a trading volume of 2,430,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,397,904. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $718.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $640.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $594.83. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $309.20 and a fifty-two week high of $794.47.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.19. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 50.78%. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.66%.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Further Reading

