Rodgers Brothers Inc. Increases Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,792 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,235 shares during the period. Kimberly-Clark comprises about 1.4% of Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $8,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 175.0% in the 3rd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Kimberly-Clark
In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total transaction of $365,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,169 shares in the company, valued at $3,063,318.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,720 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total transaction of $450,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,084,709. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 3,000 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total transaction of $365,130.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,063,318.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance
Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.02). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 260.47% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 90.77%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
KMB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.14.
Kimberly-Clark Company Profile
Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.
